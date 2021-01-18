Driver identified after fatal crash on Sharon Church Road in Swansea

SWANSEA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Swansea on Friday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Walter Cassidy, 53, died on the 900 block of Sharon Church Road from his injuries.

According to investigators, at approximately 8:40 p.m., Cassidy overcorrected his vehicle, causing it to leave the road and overturn.

Authorities say Cassidy was wearing a seat belt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating this incident.