Some still waiting on $600 dollar stimulus payment despite IRS Friday deadline

(ABC News) —Friday was the last day for the IRS to issue the $600 stimulus payments approved by Congress and signed off by President Donald Trump last month.

As the deadline approached, many people were still asking, “Where’s my money?”

Paige Smith, of Alabama, was asking that same question earlier in the month when her stimulus money didn’t arrive as promised.

“It showed I had a date for 1/4, Jan. 4, but then obviously I woke up Jan. 4 and didn’t have a deposit,” Smith explained.

After some research, Smith finally found some answers to her missing payment. She, like millions of Americans, used a service like TurboTax or H&R Block to file her 2019 federal income tax return. According to the IRS, those stimulus checks were initially deposited into an account created by the software company.

Smith finally received her stimulus money, but she said she doesn’t think the process should have been this hard.

“It said that it was coming on a certain day then you have to jump through hoops to be able to get it,” Smith said. “I just don’t think it should be that difficult for me and everybody else affected by this to be able to get the relief that they need, desperately need.”

There are several reasons that caused a delay in stimulus payments for many people.

Wilbert Hamilton, owner of Hamilton Wealth Advisors, said it could be something as simple as a change of address or bank information.

“There were some slight adjustments in the calculation of the funds,” Hamilton said, noting how one’s income may have a difference in whether a person received a first check but is ineligible for the second one.

If you have questions about your stimulus payment, check out irs.gov.

Those eligible taxpayers who don’t receive a payment, or received an insufficient amount, can claim it using the Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return.

The Associated Press contributed.