State lawmakers not meeting at the State House this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State lawmakers are not meeting at the State House this week. Leaders are asking lawmakers to hold committee and subcommittee meetings online so they can pass bills the entire House and Senate can take up when they return.

Both House and Senate leaders say COVID-19 concerns and a national threat against state houses across the country before the presidential inauguration also factored in their decision to let legislators stay home.