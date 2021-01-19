Consumer News: China’s economic growth, jackpots rise and new postal stamps from NASA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– China’s economy reportedly grew beyond expectations last year. The government reported the economy expanded 2.3% while the rest of the world struggles through the coronavirus pandemic. China is the only major economy to avoid a decline in 2020. It defied the International Monetary Fund’s prediction of 1.9% growth.

Looking to try your luck? The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have skyrocketed! The estimated Powerball jackpot is now at $730 million, while the estimated Mega Millions jackpot is at $850 million. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. and the Powerball drawing is Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

NASA’s images of the sun are now on U.S. postal stamps. One NASA official says “It’s inspiring to be able to share the excitement of studying the sun with people all across the country.” The 20 stamp set has ten images of the sun. If you’re interested in buying a set, more information is available on NASA’s website.