Richland One teachers, staff to work from home, games canceled as safety precaution

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — All Richland School District One teachers and staff will work from home tomorrow Wednesday January 20, 2021.

Games and practices have also been canceled for the day. A spokesperson for the district tells ABC Columbia News, the decision was made out of an abundance of ‘caution’ and ‘concern’ over safety as the presidential inauguration takes place. This change will not impact students who have already been using an E-learning model since winter break because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Students will continue to use this model of learning until January 29, 2021.

@RichlandOne cancels all Wed., Jan. 20th district games & practices. Seven MS basketball games affected by cancellation are rescheduled for Jan 25 & Jan 30. Make-up games will be livestreamed. No spectators. Details will be posted at https://t.co/E2FxI4ttkt . pic.twitter.com/QEyFZap6md — Richland One Schools (@RichlandOne) January 19, 2021

The district also says all of the games that are impacted by the cancellation have been rescheduled, keep in mind none of the games are allowing in person spectators, but you will be able to stream those games on line. You can find the list of rescheduled games and additional details will be posted

HERE on the Richland One website