President Trump departs the White House Wednesday morning, heads to Florida

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Former President Trump departed Washington Monday morning as the nation turned the page on his presidency.

He took his last ride on Air Force One after leaving the White House on Marine One. Marine One dropped the president off at Joint Base Andrews, where he gave a farewell speech to a crowd before heading to Florida. Without mentioning President Biden by name, Trump gave his best wishes before boarding the plane for the last time.

The president’s departure came just hours before the swearing in of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump is the first president to skip his successor’s inauguration since 1869.