CCCF: Students can apply for multiple scholarships by March 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Students have the opportunity to apply for multiple scholarships to help them in their education!

You can apply for the Central Carolina Community Foundation’s annual scholarship application this year by March 5.

Curtis spoke to the Foundation’s Program Officer Jamesha Shackerford about the different scholarships you can apply for.

She says the Foundation is offering scholarships that range from a minimum of $1,000 to giving students a full ride.

To apply, visit their website by clicking here.

If you have any other questions, you can call the Foundation at (803) 254-5601.