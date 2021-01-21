Former Sumter Co. Coroner dies from COVID-19

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County community is mourning one of their own tonight. ABC Columbia news has learned that former Sumter County Deputy Coroner, Boykin, better known to many as Ken Bell, died as a result of complications related to COVID-19. The Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker and his team posted this message on their Facebook page announcing that bell passed away earlier today, Thursday January 21st.

It is with a very heavy heart that I type this message on behalf of the family of Deputy Coroner Ken Bell. Ken… Posted by Sumter County Coroner’s Office on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Bell worked for the Sumter Coroner’s office before becoming the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer in 2016. The department asks for thoughts and prayers for his family. Funeral arrangements have not yet been made available.

Stay with ABC Columbia news for updates.