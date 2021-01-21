Orangeburg deputies searching for three individuals accused of burglary

1/3 1 (1) Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/3 3 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

3/3 4 Burglary suspect. Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for three individuals accused of breaking into a home and taking several items. Deputies say they were sent to a Bowman residence on Tuesday when the home owner reported a burglary in process.

Investigators say the homeowner reported several camping and electronics items as missing.

According to deputies, security footage shows the three suspects arrive at the home in a black Ram truck with black rims and a black tonneau cover around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say two individuals exited the truck and forced entry into the home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.