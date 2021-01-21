President Biden calls for extension of national ban on evictions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During his first day in office, President Biden called on several federal departments and agencies, asking them to take the steps needed to extend the current pause on foreclosures and evictions. President Biden says he wants Americans to not worry about rent until at least the end of March.

The new administration is also asking congress to approve a COVID relief bill that would provide $35 billion in rent, utilities and homelessness relief.

An estimated 25 million renters and homeowners are at risk of losing their homes.