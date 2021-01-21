Sumter County Sheriff’s Office releases identities of victims from 1976 cold case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says two victims from a nearly 45-year-old shooting investigation have been identified. In 1976, 25-year-old Pamela Buckley from Colorado and 30-year-old James Freud of Pennsylvania were found shot on the side of I-95.

Both victims were identified by the DNA Doe Project.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis says both of the families of the identified have been notified, and they need the public’s help to close this case while they continue to investigate people of interest.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.