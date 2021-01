Inauguration Day poet’s books top Amazon’s best-seller list before they’ve even been released

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the youngest known inaugural poet in history, Amanda Gorman’s books on Amazon are on pre-sale right now, and they’ve jumped to the top of Amazon’s best-selling books list.

The 22-year-old award-winning poet holds the two top slots with “The Hill We Climb: Poems” hitting number one, and “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” in second.

The books are set for release in September.