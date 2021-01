More than 11,000 meals donated through the MLK Honor the Dream food drive

1/5 IMG 1621 Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. Courtesy: City of Columbia

2/5 IMG 1616 Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. Courtesy: City of Columbia

3/5 IMG 1612 Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. Courtesy: City of Columbia

4/5 IMG 1601 Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. Courtesy: City of Columbia

5/5 IMG 1565 Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream Food Drive. Courtesy: City of Columbia









COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the City of Columbia, more than 11,000 meals were donated this year through the Martin Luther King Jr. Honor the Dream virtual and drive-thru food drives. The food drives, which benefit Harvest Hope Food Bank. were hosted by the City of Columbia and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The food drive ended Monday, January 18.