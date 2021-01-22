OCSO: Man arrested for September armed robbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man for an armed robbery that took place on September 3. Deputies say Frank Davis Jr., 47, has been charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Investigators say Davis became a suspect following an incident in which a gunman demanded money at the North Road Liquor Store.

Deputies say Davis was taken into custody on Wednesday in Spartanburg County. If convicted, authorities say Davis faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison.