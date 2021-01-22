One dies in vehicle & tractor-trailer collision on I-95 in Clarendon

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a collision between a vehicle and a tractor-trailer Thursday.

Troopers say it happened on I-95 South at mile marker 122 around 12:20 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer stopped for traffic, when the driver of a 2013 Honda CRV was unable to stop and hit the tractor-trailer from behind.

Authorities say the rear-seat passenger of the Honda CRV was not restrained and died.

They continued by saying the front-seat passenger and the driver, both of whom wore seat belts, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Highway Patrol also reported the tractor-trailer driver, who wore a seat belt, wasn’t injured.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.