SC DEW beginning final payments for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday, the Department of Employment and Workforce announced it has begun payments for the third and final Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. The payments began overnight.

A spokesperson says claimants need to go to the MyBenefits portal on the department’s web site to certify any available weeks dating back to January 2. This is a federal program.

Those receiving unemployment benefits will continue to receive state benefits.

According to SC DEW, claimants who exhausted their PEUC weeks will be able receive 11 weeks of benefits.

More information can be found at dew.sc.gov.