Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial

ASSOCIATED PRESS: A growing number of Republican senators say they oppose holding an impeachment trial. That’s a sign of the dimming chances that former President Donald Trump will be convicted on the charge that he incited a siege of the U.S. Capitol.

House Democrats, who will walk the impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” to the Senate on Monday evening, are hoping that strong Republican denunciations of Trump after the Jan. 6 riot will translate into a conviction and a separate vote to bar Trump from holding office again.

But GOP passions appear to have cooled since the insurrection. And Republican senators who will serve as jurors in the trial are rallying to his legal defense.