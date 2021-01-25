Clemson’s game with Boston College postponed, will host Louisville Wednesday

Clemson University men’s basketball’s home game against Boston College has been postponed. Clemson will instead host a rescheduled game against Louisville in the same slot on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. in Littlejohn Coliseum and televised on RSN.

Clemson and Louisville were originally scheduled to meet in Littlejohn on Mar. 3.

The Tigers will look to snap a three-game losing streak and recapture their confidence after a lengthy COVID pause seemed to derail their momentum from a 9-1 start to the season.