Furman basketball postpones two games due to COVID

Greenville, S.C. – Monday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between Furman and UNC Greensboro in Greenville, South Carolina, has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Furman’s program, while Saturday’s game between Chattanooga and Furman in Greenville, South Carolina, has also been postponed due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Chattanooga’s program, it was announced by the league office.

These are the third and fourth games postponed for the Paladins this season. The next game on the schedule for Furman is Wednesday, Feb. 3 on the road against Samford.