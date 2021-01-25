Godiva closing all stores in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’re planning on buying chocolates for your special someone this Valentine’s Day, it might not be Godiva. The luxury chocolatier announced it is closing all 128 of its stores in the United States.

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have to order it online or get it through one of the other retailers that stock it in their stores. A Godiva spokesperson says their chocolates have been selling out faster than normal, so if you’re trying to grab some for Valentine’s Day, get shopping soon!