Grand Strand business owners worried about toll of COVID-19, with tourist season fast approaching

ABC TEAM– The official start of tourist season in South Carolina is only a few months away. With COVID-19 cases still taking a toll on the economy, business owners along the Grand Strand are worried about their future.

Business owners say they are missing what their livelihoods depend on most, the people.

Tourist season officially starts, in Myrtle Beach, around spring break.