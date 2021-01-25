OCSO: 18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested a teenager for a shooting last week. Officials say 18-year-old Aloysius Green Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, after a male victim was arguing with his child’s mother. The victim told authorities he and his friend got away in their vehicle, after Green, who is a relative of the woman, shot at them. Deputies say both men were shot at again, but no one was injured.

Green was taken to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.