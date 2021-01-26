CVS to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccinations in February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– CVS is going to start offering on-site vaccinations in 11 states in February. According to the company, CVS will start giving out vaccinations at 272 retail locations.

The goal is to have the capacity to do 25 million shots a month or more. A spokesperson said vaccinations will be done at no cost, even if a person is uninsured.

ABC Columbia checked and right now only the CVS in Camden is offering the vaccine to those 70 and older.