LCSD: Swansea man arrested for weekend stabbing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested a man accused of stabbing another man on Saturday. Authorities say 25-year-old Marshal Adam Hogston was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to witnesses, the victim of the stabbing was dropped off in front of a home on the 300 block of Havenwood Drive Saturday afternoon. Officials say their investigation leads them to believe that Hogston got into the victim’s car and drove away.

Investigators say they were able to identify Hogston after reviewing surveillance footage from several locations.

Officials say Hogston is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.