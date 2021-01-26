Moderna says 30 million doses have been delivered in the U.S., but less than half have been administered

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Moderna says they have supplied 30 million vaccine doses across the country so far. That’s an additional 12.4 million doses since January 4, when the company last gave a supply update.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only nearly a third of those 30 million doses have administered.

Moderna says it is still on track to supply 100 million doses to the United States by the end of March, and 200 million by the end of June.