LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) — It was another win in the Manmade Gourmet Kitchen, with a spin on a couple classics. This week, Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim from MAK’s Meals decided to go with chicken soup, and a grilled cheese – BUT this isn’t the old fashioned slap some butter on some break and open a can kind of meal. One thing is for sure, however, it is easy – not to mention its affordable, it makes a lot of food, and the whole family can have a job.

We decided to start out with the chicken noodle soup, as there will be some down time while you make the noodles, and perhaps the chicken.

Here is what you need:

3 trimmed and deboned chicken breasts 1 bag of petite baby carrots (or regular carrots, peeled and chopped) 2 celery stalks, cleaned and sliced 1 red onion, peeled and chopped 1 clove of garlic, peeled and smashed 32 ounces low sodium chicken broth 16 ounces water 2 tbsp Natures Seasons Pinch of celery salt, pepper, garlic salt 1 tbsp olive oil 1 box of bowtie noodles Here is what you do: If possible, roast chicken overnight on low in a crockpot w 16 ounces water, half onion, 1 celery stalk, couple carrots, teaspoon of seasoning and spoonful of bouillon If not possible to roast overnight, no worries! Simply wash and trim your chicken breasts well, carefully removing all fat and veins Cut into chucks to decrease the cooking time



In large stockpot on LOW, cover bottom of pot w olive oil. Add bouillon, all vegetables and garlic. Toss and let simmer until onions are clear. Be sure to stir continually. Add chicken. Let brown on each side for about 5 min total. If you roasted chicken overnight, simply pour all ingredients into pot – After all, you have made your own stock – you can also easily shred the chicken if you like it that way Add remainder of ingredients. Bring to a slow boil. Cover and stir continually to keep noodles from sticking



Cook on stovetop for 30 min. Let sit for 10 min



Whilst you are cooking the soup, you can make the other part of this delicious meal, the Not So Classic Grilled Cheese. What makes this twist is the use of an Aleppo Pepper spread or Aioli. Aleppo are a Middle Eastern hot red chile, that you can find on Amazon, and most stores with a good selection of spices. They have a very unique flavor, and although you can use crushed red pepper in its place, I think you will like the flavor of the Aleppo. The other great thing is that you can use it for all kinds of dishes to give your creations a very awesome flavor. Fish, chicken, steak, pork, or even infused in burgers will be a delight.

Classically, when you make the Aleppo Pepper Aioli, it is made with extra virgin olive oil, but for the spread, I like to use Dukes, or whatever mayo you fancy. Short of that, here is what you need for the Not So Classic Grilled Cheese.

Here is what you need:

1/4 cup mayonnaise (I like Dukes)

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes (A little goes a long way)

1/2 teaspoon honey

salt

Natures Seasoning

4 slices of bread

sliced cheese

Here is what you do:

Mix everything (except the bread and cheese) together in a small bowl, and stir until fully mixed

slowly add additional spices, salt, or even a little red pepper to give the mix a little zip

Move the Aleppo pepper sauce to the side for a minute

For grilled cheese, I use a Foreman cooker or other sandwich maker, which means I don’t use butter on the bread as you might in a traditional pan grilled sandwich – just thinking calories here…

Put a piece of cheese on one of the slices, and add the Aleppo pepper sauce, followed by another slice of cheese, the other slice of bread, and toss into the Foreman until golden brown

Now it is time for the most important part – serve up the soup and pass out the grilled cheese!!

Head to the Eatin’ Table, and enjoy!

PRO TIP: Don’t forget to feed the crew…they get hungry like bears…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook