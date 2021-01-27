Activists allege abuse and neglect at Camille Graham Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Community activists and family members say women in custody at Camille Graham Correctional Center in Columbia are the victims of abuse and negligence. Group leaders gathered Wednesday to say no one is receiving proper medical treatment or care at Camille Graham which has recently seen an outbreak of COVID-19. In addition, organizers say inmates have not been given their prescribed medications.

A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections sent us a statement that reads in part, “SCDC is fighting the COVID-19 outbreak throughout the agency, including a recent outbreak at Camille Graham Correctional Institution.”

The agency has dedicated officers, nurses and other medical personnel working around the clock to keep inmates and the public safe.