DOJ: At least 150 people charged for role in riot at the Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s been three weeks since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to announcements from the Department of Justice, at least 150 people have been federally charged since then.

Authorities have used hundreds of grand jury subpoenas and search warrants in the ongoing probe. The FBI is offering up to $75,000 for assistance in finding who planted pipe bombs found outside of the Republican and Democratic party headquarters during the riot.

The siege on the Capitol led house Democrats, and ten House Republicans, to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump, accusing him of encouraging the riot. The impeachment trial is scheduled to start February 9.