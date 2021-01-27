Fetal Heartbeat Bill one step closer to moving to House chamber

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– An abortion ban bill in the State House is one step closer to being passed out of the Senate. On Wednesday, lawmakers voted 29-17, passing the bill on its second reading. It has one more before going in front of representatives in the House chamber.

Tuesday, an amendment brought back exceptions for rape, incest and fetal anomaly. Governor Henry McMaster joined leaders from pro-life groups Wednesday to discuss their support of the bill.

There was a group standing in opposition outside the State House Tuesday when the bill came up for debate. In a statement from the South Carolina Democratic party, Trav Robertson said ” it is a sad day when the Republican party believes the rights of a child molester are more important than the victim.”