Lowcountry authorities searching for murder suspect who failed to appear in court

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities with Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry, the Jasper County Solicitor’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are asking for the public’s help in locating a murder suspect who failed to appear in court. Authorities say 29-year-old Javeris Tremane Williams violated the terms of his bond when he failed to appear in court.

Officials say Williams was previously granted bond for murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, these charges stem from a shooting incident that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Samquen Frazier. Investigators say Fraziers body was found near the intersection of Pineland Road and SC Highway 3 on September 30, 2018. Authorities say Williams was charged and brought into custody in a Columbia motel.

Officials believe Williams might be in the Midlands, because they found him in Columbia previously when they were searching for him.

Authorities describe Williams as a Black man who stands at 6’3″, weighs approximately 160 lbs., is known to wear glasses, gold teeth, earrings and have varied facial hair.

Anyone with information as to where Williams may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or submit a tip online at 5541111.com. Officials say your tip could earn up to a $1,000 reward if it leads to an arrest.