Pro-life leaders speak on the Fetal Heartbeat Bill being debated at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster held a press conference Wednesday afternoon where leaders from pro-life groups spoke about the proposed Fetal Heartbeat Bill. Palmetto Family Council President Dave Wilson and South Carolina Citizens for Life Executive Director Holly Gatling voiced their support for the bill.

