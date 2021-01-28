Deadly pedestrian accident being investigated by SC Highway Patrol

Lexington, SC ( WOLO)— The South Carolina Patrol continues to investigate an accident that took place at approximately 6:15 Tuesday night.

According to investigators, 28 year old Willoam Miller was walking in the roadway along the 1300 block on Highway US 178 when he was struck by a car traveling South Bound.

Lexington County Coroner Fisher says Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the car involved was not injured.

The deadly accident remains under investigation. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as more information becomes available.