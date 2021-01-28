DHEC warns of potential vaccine scams

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is warning the public about potential vaccine scams across the state.

In order to protect yourself from scammers, state law enforcement says to follow these 4 tips:

Vaccine providers will not contact you and ask for personal information over the phone.

The only time people should share personal information is when they make the actual appointment with a real vaccine provider.

No one should have to pay to join a vaccine waiting list.

There is a list of approved providers currently accepting appointments on the DHEC website. If anyone is contacted by potential scammer, contact your local authorities.