Lexington-Richland Five hosting virtual Teacher Recruitment Event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On February 6, Lexington-Richland School District Five will host a virtual Teacher Recruitment Event for prospective educators to learn about and apply for employment opportunities. Officials say the event will run from 8:30-11:00 a.m.

Participants will be able to enter chat rooms with administrators and current teachers to learn more about the district and the opportunities at its schools. You must register beforehand, which can be done through the event portal. School officials suggest uploading a resume to the virtual platform prior to the event so it can be reviewed.

Officials say the vacancies will vary and contracts may be issued on the day of the event. You can apply for positions ahead of time by visiting applitrack.com/lex5/onlineapp/default.aspx.

On February 3, the district will host a virtual session titled “Top Tips for Navigating the Virtual Recruitment Event” for candidates to learn more about the virtual event. You can register for this event by clicking here.