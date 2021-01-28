Parents, Teachers and students wonder if full time face to face instruction is safe

In this report ABC'S Steve Osunsami talks to the CDC to find out

(ABC NEWS) — It’s one of the most contentious debates surrounding the ongoing global pandemic, whether it’s safe for childrwn to return to the class room for face to face instruction full time.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it can be safe, that is if the proper protections are put in place and followed.

ABC’S Steve Osunsami has more details on what parents, teachers and students alike are pondering across the country before sending their little ones back to the classroom.