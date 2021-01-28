Remembering the crew of the Space Shuttle Challenger 35 years since the tragic exploison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Ronald Reagan addressed the nation 35 years ago today when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded shortly after take off. In 1986, seven crew members were killed including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Also aboard that ill-fated flight was Astronaut Ron McNair from South Carolina. McNair was only the second African American to fly in space. His memory lives on at the McNair Center for Aerrospace Innovation and Research on the campus of the University of South Carolina. There is also a library bearing McNair’s name in his hometown of Lake City.