Uber launches educational video for drivers to spot signs of human trafficking in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this January, there is a new effort to tackle human trafficking in the Midlands.

Uber launched a new educational video assigned to all drivers in the state on how to identify and report human trafficking. Uber teamed up with Attorney General Alan Wilson to make the video that focuses on how to get help if Uber drivers see something.

According to the National Human Trafficking Database, they have seen a 40% increase in the number of situations reported during the pandemic.