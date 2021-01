Columbia Fire crews respond to fire at Willow Run Apartments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, crews with the Columbia Fire Department say they responded to a fire at Willow Run Apartments off Alcott Drive.

RIGHT NOW: @ColaFire 1st Shift crews are on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at the Willow Run Apartments off of Alcott Drive.

Fire broke through the roof of the building. It has suffered significant damages. Our crews responded to the scene just after 3 p.m.

No report of injuries. pic.twitter.com/saPa5zS32h — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) January 29, 2021

Crews say the fire broke through the roof of the building. The department is not currently reporting any injuries.