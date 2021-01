Former Gamecock sets up GoFundMe after his family home burns down

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A former Gamecock says he lost his family home to a fire. Jammie Robinson, who transferred to Florida State for his final season but spent three seasons as a defensive back for the Gamecocks, says the Leesburg, Georgia home was a total loss.

Robinson has set up a GoFundMe for his mother. You can donate by clicking the link here.