Johnson & Johnson releases vaccine trial results

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, Johnson & Johnson released the phase 3 global trial results of its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. It was shown to be 66% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease, but 85% effective against severe disease.

The vaccines already on the market in the United States are about 95% effective overall against symptomatic COVID-19, with potentially higher efficacy against severe cases.

Johnson & Johnson says it plans to file for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration within a week.