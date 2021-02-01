26 miles could soon be added to the Palmetto Trail

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina hikers could soon walk another 26 miles, as part of the Palmetto Trail. The new passage would connect a current trail near Fort Jackson to the Wateree Passage in Southeast Richland County.

The Palmetto Conservation Foundation says the new trail would provide a critical link in the goal to complete 500 miles of walking trails across South Carolina. The foundation has applied for a federal grant and if the money is awarded, part of the trail could open near the end of 2021.