LCSD arrests man accused of fatal shooting on Platt Springs Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say they arrested a suspect for a fatal shooting on Platt Springs Road Sunday morning. According to authorities, 26-year-old Regin Oakman shot a man, after an argument between co-workers. Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim as 39-year-old Michael Keaton from Gaston.

Oakman is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.