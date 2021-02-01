Pelion man arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Pelion man was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say 22-year-old Damon Dorman was arrested on January 27 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Dorman Damon

Damon Dorman
Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

Authorities say Dorman has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each of these charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts