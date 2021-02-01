Pelion man arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Pelion man was arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials say 22-year-old Damon Dorman was arrested on January 27 by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say Dorman has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each of these charges carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison