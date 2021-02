Columbia City Council discusses vaccination effort in the city

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia’s City Council met virtually Tuesday afternoon. As they have done for months, the city and state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was item number one on the agenda. After hearing from Emergency Management Director Harry Tinsley, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin again urged residents to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

So far there have been more than 36,000 cases of COVID-19 in Richland County.