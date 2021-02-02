New SCSO K-9 officer named after fallen deputy

1/3 BB6A2775 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

2/3 BB6A2771 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

3/3 BB6A2760 Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff's Office





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s newest K-9 officer is named after a fallen deputy. A spokesperson for the office says K-9 officer Kilo is named after Corporal Andrew Gillette, whose call sign was Kilo-8. Corporal Gillette was killed in February of last year while trying to serve an eviction notice.

Deputies say Kilo is trained in narcotics detection, tracking and subject apprehension. According to deputies, Kilo and his handler, Cpl. Kirk Carter, received the “Top Dog” award for having the highest grade average of the seven K-9 teams during training.