OCSO looking for five individuals who surrounded an Orangeburg home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for five individuals who were caught on security cameras surrounding a home. Around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, deputies say they were called to a home on Brookdale Drive after a resident reported several individuals on their property.

The residents say there was a knock on their door which prompted them to check their security cameras. The residents said the cameras show two individuals at the front door while three went to the back yard.

OCSO says that someone was shot in Orangeburg after answering their door back in December. In another incident, OCSO says a man’s vehicle was stolen from him when he answered the door.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.