RCSD hosts toiletry drive for Midlands seniors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands seniors have been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is holding a toiletry drive for seniors through Project H.O.P.E. or “Helping Our Precious Elderly.”

They are accepting donations of deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, hand lotion and hand sanitizer. Sheriff Leon Lott says it is important to help those who have done so much for the community over the years.

There is still time to donate. Deputies will be accepting items through 4 p.m. at 1931 Pineview Road.