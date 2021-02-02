Several nations across the globe are tightening their COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Across the globe, we’re seeing different countries tighten their coronavirus safety measures. Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other regions. The order was set to expire February 7, but officials say extreme caution is needed, with the Olympic Games just months away.

France also tightened it’s measures, while many regions in Italy loosened their COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, air travelers landing in Ontario, Canada will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival in Toronto. The new coronavirus testing protocol is an effort to stop new, more contagious variants of the virus from entering the province. Although the testing program started at the airport, it will eventually be expanded to border crossings into Ontario. The government is also requiring a hotel quarantine of up to three days for those returning to Canada, to be paid for by travelers themselves.