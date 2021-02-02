The COMET launching new “Don’t Miss Your Shot” campaign to give rides to vaccination sites

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, The COMET will launch their new campaign, titled “Don’t Miss Your Shot,” which will provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites. The free rides to major vaccine sites in Richland and Lexington counties are available to anyone eligible to receive the vaccine.

The COMET is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control as well as area hospitals, housing organizations, senior adult services organizations and local governments to bring the campaign to life.

The COMET says they created the campaign so that transportation is not an obstacle in the way of people getting vaccinated.

Officials expect the campaign to run at least through the end of 2021.