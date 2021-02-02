Victim identified from fatal car accident in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A 21-year-old man died in an accident Saturday in Kershaw County, but the scene wasn’t discovered until Monday. The accident happened on Black River Road near Swift Creek Kennels Road.

According to investigators, Troy Radden III ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, which caused him to run off the left side and hit a tree, overturning the vehicle. Authorities say Radden was entrapped and was not wearing a seat belt.